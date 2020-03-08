$68.43 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post sales of $68.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.05 million and the highest is $68.80 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $280.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $280.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.66 million, with estimates ranging from $298.51 million to $300.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AngioDynamics by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AngioDynamics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AngioDynamics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AngioDynamics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 203,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

