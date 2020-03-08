$778.42 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce $778.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $784.00 million. Worthington Industries posted sales of $874.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 225,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

