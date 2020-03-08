ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.68 and last traded at $41.91, 1,221,057 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,401,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $7,631,986. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

