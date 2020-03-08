Aeon Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.69 million and $2,381.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.