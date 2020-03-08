Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading 7.6% Higher

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.40, 1,670,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,187,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

