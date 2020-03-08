Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.59

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 1849010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EADSY. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Airbus alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 billion. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.