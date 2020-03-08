Ambrosus (AMB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $400,143.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $400,143.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,485,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

