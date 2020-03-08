Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

ADAP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 295,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

