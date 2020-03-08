Analysts Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 95,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.