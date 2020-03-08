Analysts Anticipate Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 543.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 388,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.02. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

