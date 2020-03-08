Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.93 Million

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to report sales of $17.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.85 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $13.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $75.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $81.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of CHCT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 497,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

