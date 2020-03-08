Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 37,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $476.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

