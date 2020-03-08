Analysts Anticipate Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Establishment Labs.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 94,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $410.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

