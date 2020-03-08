Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Inseego posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSG. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 3,498,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,362. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

