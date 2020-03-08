Analysts Anticipate Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.63). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,370. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

