Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million.

RTLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 1,426,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,939. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

