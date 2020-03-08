Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.15. SkyWest posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Norges Bank bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $12,807,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 533,800 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,567. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.