Analysts Expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,662,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,655. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.