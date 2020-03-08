Analysts Expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $24.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 9,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $56,302.51. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,549 shares of company stock worth $269,470. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

