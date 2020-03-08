Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Monro also reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

MNRO traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. 481,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,906. Monro has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

