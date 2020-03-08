Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $307.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.20 million. Monro posted sales of $287.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $51.53. 481,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

