Analysts Set Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

UROV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 103,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after buying an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UROV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 101,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $415.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.80. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

