AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

