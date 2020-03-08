Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.59). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anterix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

ATEX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. 114,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Anterix has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

