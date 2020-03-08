AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Equities analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $72.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the highest is $72.79 million. AppFolio posted sales of $57.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $319.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.30 million to $320.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $391.90 million, with estimates ranging from $390.30 million to $393.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of APPF traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 157,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

