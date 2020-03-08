Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $46.10, 1,132,701 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,206,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.39.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,630. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after purchasing an additional 431,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Appian by 2,806.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.