ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.98

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 12032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AETUF. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

