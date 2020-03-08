Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Down 5.2%

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $33.75, approximately 2,840,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 642,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

