Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 6.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $33.40, 1,760,154 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,679,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,551 shares of company stock worth $12,965,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

