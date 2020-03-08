Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.03, 888,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 359,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

