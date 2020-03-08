ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.87

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 69229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATASY shares. BNP Paribas raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

