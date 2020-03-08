Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 5.2%

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $139.46 and last traded at $144.36, approximately 2,462,103 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,815,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -134.91, a P/E/G ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.