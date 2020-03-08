AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.61, approximately 694,101 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 518,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $49,936,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

