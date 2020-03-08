Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 5.3%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.95 and last traded at $83.70, 820,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 757,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

