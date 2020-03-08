Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 5.3%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.95 and last traded at $83.70, 820,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 757,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
