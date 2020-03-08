Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 363,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $633.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,535 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.