BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.40

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 231942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BB Seguridade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get BB Seguridade alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88.

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.