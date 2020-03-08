Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.06 and last traded at $73.82, approximately 3,047,377 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,421,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.