Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.68, 6,593,415 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,726,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.16.
Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
