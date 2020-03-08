Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.68, 6,593,415 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,726,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $27,298,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

