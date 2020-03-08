Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinsquare, FCoin and YoBit. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,311,815 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, CoinBene, Bibox, Poloniex, Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Indodax, Bit-Z, Kraken, Bitbns, HitBTC, Koinex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Kucoin, MBAex, YoBit, Binance, Korbit, OTCBTC, Hotbit, FCoin, OKEx, Coinbit, Bitkub, Altcoin Trader, CoinEx, BigONE, Bitfinex, IDAX, Bitrue, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Gate.io, Huobi, WazirX and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

