bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Down 5.3%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $68.16, 673,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 907,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

