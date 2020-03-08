BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.48

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 437924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

BNPQY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

