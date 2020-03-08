Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.46

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.46 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 17114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

