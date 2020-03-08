Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2,200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,049.63.

Booking stock traded down $35.35 on Friday, reaching $1,612.09. 1,072,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,453. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,584.00 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

