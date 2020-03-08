Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Borr Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets cut Borr Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Borr Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ BORR opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $70,196,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

