Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Borr Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets cut Borr Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Borr Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.
NASDAQ BORR opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.
