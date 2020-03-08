Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.14, 771,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 437,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $806.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

