Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.78

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 143836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

