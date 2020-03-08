Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARPO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.64. 77,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.