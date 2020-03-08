Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $4.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $33.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $183.66 million, with estimates ranging from $91.13 million to $360.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,051 shares of company stock worth $1,241,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. 473,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

