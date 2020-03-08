Brokerages Anticipate Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Esquire Financial an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ESQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

