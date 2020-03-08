Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report $239.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.10 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $964.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $973.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,134. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

